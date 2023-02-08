Fire reports for Feb. 8, 2023 Feb 8, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses made by the Lawton Fire Department. The nature of emergency was not provided:MONDAY6:33 p.m. – 1400 blk SW Jefferson, medical.7:45 p.m. – 300 blk NW Parkwood Circle, medical.8:30 p.m. – 1000 blk NW Irwin, medical.9:44 p.m. – 4000 blk SE Lee, fire alarm.10:01 p.m. – 1000 blk NW Sheridan Road, gas leak.10:28 p.m. – 300 blk NW 24th, medical.10:42 p.m. – 5600 blk SW Lee, medical alarm.11:26 p.m. – 2800 blk NW Lincoln, medical.TUESDAY12:25 a.m. – 1200 blk NW 31st, service call.12:56 a.m. – Southwest 17th Street and Southwest B Avenue, medical.1:13 a.m. – 800 blk NW 58th, service call.4:02 a.m. – 6700 blk SW Beta, medical.4:06 a.m. – 5400 blk SW Victoria, medical.4:18 a.m. – 1100 BLK E Gore, medical.5:20 a.m. – 100 blk SE Trenton, medical.5:39 a.m. – 4700 blk NW Motif Manor, structure fire.6:33 a.m. – 100 blk NW 56th, medical.7:35 a.m. – 100 blk SE Berkshire Way, medical.7:39 a.m. – 1200 blk SW Wisconsin, service call.8:40 a.m. – 1300 blk SW Lee, medical.9:19 a.m. – 1400 blk NW Irwin, medical.9:28 a.m. – Southwest 26th Street and Southwest G Avenue, gas leak.9:32 a.m. – 500 blk NW Arlington, medical.10:19 a.m. – 900 blk SW E, medical.11:16 a.m. – 500 blk NW Columbia, medical.11:22 a.m. – 500 blk SE Flower Mound, service call.11:27 a.m. – 300 blk NW 61st, medical.12:17 p.m. – 1300 blk NW 53rd, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags History Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists