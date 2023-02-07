Following are times, addresses made by the Lawton Fire Department. The nature of emergency was not provided:
SUNDAY
Updated: February 7, 2023 @ 6:10 am
SUNDAY
3:17 p.m. — 1400 blk Southwest Wisconsin, medical.
3:22 p.m. — 2800 blk Northwest 52nd St, medical.
3:33 p.m. — 1600 blk Southwest B, medical.
4:29 p.m. — 5600 blk Northwest Eisenhower, medical.
5:13 p.m. — 1400 blk Southwest Wisconsin, medical.
5:59 p.m. — 1600 blk Southwest B, service call.
6:22 p.m. — 5500 blk Cache Road, medical.
7:51 p.m. — Southwest 11th Street and Southwest Monroe Avenue, smoke ivestigation.
8:48 p.m. — 1500 blk Northwest Taft, medical.
8:50 p.m. — 3100 blk Northeast Brentwood, alarm.
9:44 p.m. — 1600 blk SE Hillcrest, medical.
9:45 p.m. — 1200 blk Southwest Texas, medical.
MONDAY
12:03 a.m. — 2600 blk W. Gore, medical.
12:36 a.m. — 1700 blk Cache Road, medical.
12:40 a.m. — 5300 blk Southwest Lee, service call.
12:48 a.m. — 600 blk Southwest E, outside fire.
2:44 a.m. — 1500 blk Southwest 11th, service call.
2:59 a.m. — Southwest 5th Street and Southwest Monroe Avenue, medical.
7:13 a.m. — 1800 blk Northwest 82nd, medical.
7:45 a.m. — 1800 blk Northwest 82nd, service call.
7:54 a.m. — 2000 blk Northwest 52nd, medical.
7:55 a.m. — 1200 blk Fort Sill Blvd., medical.
8:19 a.m. — 1900 blk Northwest Ozmun, medical.
8:58 a.m. — 2100 blk Northwest Ferris, medical.
8:58 a.m. — 1400 blk Southwest Dr. Charles W. Whitlow, structure fire.
9:01 a.m. — 100 blk Northwest 55th, medical.
9:28 a.m. — 700 blk Southwest Park, medical.
9:40 a.m. — 2700 blk Southwest J, medical.
9:44 a.m. — 200 blk Northwest 44th, service call.
9:55 a.m. — 7000 blk Southwest Green Terraces, medical.
10:17 a.m. — 200 blk Southwest C, medical.
10:27 a.m. — 1900 blk W Gore, service call.
10:57 a.m. — 1200 blk Southwest Pennsylvania, medical.
11:24 a.m. — 1500 blk Northwest Bessie, medical.
11:35 a.m. — 900 blk Southwest 38th, medical.
11:43 a.m. — Northwest 38th Street and West Gore Boulevard, medical.
12:04 p.m. — Northwest 40th Street and West Gore Boulevard, service call.
12:44 p.m. — 100 blk Northwest Sheridan Road, medical.
1:02 p.m. — 500 blk Northeast 45th, fire alarm.
