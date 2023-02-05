Fire reports for Feb. 5, 2023 Feb 5, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses made by the Lawton Fire Department. The nature of emergency was not provided:FRIDAY11:03 p.m. — Northwest 66th Street and Northwest Birch Avenue, medical.11:39 p.m. — Southwest Jefferson Avenue and Southwest 19th Street, medical.11:48 p.m. — Northwest Ozmun Avenue and Northwest 46th Street, medical.11:57 p.m. — Southwest 14th Street and Southwest Park Avenue, medical.SATURDAY1:38 a.m. — Southwest Wolf Street and Southwest 43rd Street, medical.1:55 a.m. — Southwest Lee Boulevard and Southwest 82nd Street, medical.9:15 a.m. — South Railroad Street and Southwest A Avenue, medical.10:31 a.m. — Cache Road and Northwest 82nd Street, medical.10:49 a.m. — Northeast Columbia Avenue and Northeast 48th Street, medical.11:01 a.m. — Southwest Wisconsin Avenue and Southwest 14th Street, medical.12:56 p.m. — Cache Road and Northwest 61st Street, medical.1:05 p.m. — Northwest Sheridan Road and Northwest Bell Avenue, medical.1:45 p.m. — West Gore Boulevard and Southwest 51st Street, medical.2:55 p.m. — Cache Road and Northwest 67th Street, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Data Storage Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists