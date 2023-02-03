Following are times, addresses made by the Lawton Fire Department. The nature of emergency was not provided:
WEDNESDAY
3:35 p.m. — Northeast Arlington Drive and Northeast Bell Drive, medical.
5:23 p.m. — Southwest A Avenue and Southwest 2nd Street, medical.
5:42 p.m. — Southwest Park Avenue Southwest 5th Avenue, medical.
6:01 p.m. — Southwest Pennsylvania Avenue and Southwest Sheridan Road, medical.
7:16 p.m. — Southwest Pennsylvania Avenue and Southwest 12th Street, medical.
7:28 p.m. — Southwest 24th Street and Southwest Wolf Street, medical.
7:53 p.m. — Southwest Atom Avenue and and Southwest 46th Street, medical.
11:07 p.m. — Northwest Ozmun Avenue and Northwest 40th Street, medical.
11:22 p.m. — Southwest Lee Boulevard and Southwest 20th Street, medical.
11:47 p.m. — Southwest I Avenue and Southwest 26th Street, medical.
THURSDAY
12:04 a.m. — Northwest Motif Manor Boulevard and Northwest 48th Street, medical.
1:25 a.m. — Northwest Quanah Parker Trailway and Northwest 67th Street, medical.
1:40 a.m. — Northwest Fort Sill Boulevard and Northwest Bell Avenue, medical.
2:21 a.m. — Northwest 2nd Street and Northwest Arlington Avenue, medical.
4:36 a.m. — Northwest Baldwin Avenue and Northwest 18th Street, medical.
5:11 a.m. — Cache Road and Northwest 17th Street, medical.
8:07 a.m. — Southeast Elmhurst Lane and Southeast 40th Street, medical.
8:15 a.m. — Northeast Carver Street and Northeast Cherry Avenue, medical.
8:39 a.m. — Northwest Tango Road and Northwest 78th Street, medical.
9:04 a.m. — Southwest 38th Street and Southwest Dr. Elsie Hamm Drive, medical.
10:03 a.m. — Cache Road and Northwest 40th Street, medical.
10:29 a.m. — Northwest 38th Street and Northwest Elm Avenue, medical.
10:39 a.m. — Southwest 53rd Street and Southwest Tyler Avenue, medical.
11:20 a.m. — Southwest H Avenue and Southwest 15th Street, medical.
11:28 a.m. — Southwest New York Avenue and Southwest 14th Street, medical.
12:16 p.m. — Southwest 5th Street and Southwest C Avenue, medical.
