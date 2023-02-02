Fire reports for Feb. 2, 2023 Feb 2, 2023 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses made by the Lawton Fire Department. The nature of emergency was not provided:WEDNESDAY12:08 a.m. — Northwest glenn Avenue and Northwest 58th Street, medical.12:15 a.m. — Northwest 44th Street and West Gore Boulevard, medical.1:36 a.m. — West Gore Boulevard and Southwest 51st Street, medical.2:05 a.m. — Northeast 25th Street and Northeast Lake Avenue, medical.3:18 a.m. — Southwest F Avenue and Southwest 2nd Street, medical.4:51 a.m. — Southeast Berkshire Way and Southeast Berkshire Court, medical.5:44 a.m. — Northwest Quanah Parker Trailway and Northwest 82nd Street, medical.5:49 a.m. — Southwest 38th Street and Southwest Park Ridge Drive, medical.6:33 a.m. — Northeast 25th Street and Northeast Lake Avenue, medical.6:40 a.m. — Northwest Williams Avenue and Northwest 19th Street, medical.7:57 a.m. — Cache Road and Northwest 31st Street, medical.8:13 a.m. — Northwest 34th Street and Northwest 35th Street, medical.8:36 a.m. — Northwest 34th Street and Northwest 35th Street, medical.10:00 a.m. — Northwest 4th Street and Northwest Columbia Avenue, medical.10:07 a.m. — South Railroad Street and Southwest A Avenue, medical.11:29 a.m. — Northwest 59th Street and West Gore Boulevard, medical.11:58 a.m. — Northwest Lawton Avenue and Northwest 19th Street, medical.12:10 p.m. — Northwest Baldwin Avenue and Northwest 14th Street, medical.12:13 p.m. — Northwest Maple Avenue and Northwest 65th Street, medical.12:43 p.m. — Southwest Lee Boulevard and Southwest 13th Street, medical.12:50 p.m. — West Gore Boulevard and Southwest 51st Street, medical.12:52 p.m. — Southeast Camelot Drive and Southeast Berkshire Way, medical.12:59 p.m. — Northwest Micklegate Boulevard and Northwest Becontree Drive, medical.1:52 p.m. — Southwest E Avenue and Southwest 14th Street, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Roads And Traffic Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists