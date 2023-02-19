Fire reports for Feb. 19, 2023 Feb 19, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses made by the Lawton Fire Department. The nature of emergency was not provided:FRIDAY4:11 p.m. — Northwest 14th Street and Andrews Avenue, medical.4:56 p.m. — Southwest 6th Street and Jefferson Avenue, medical.6:32 p.m. — Southwest I Avenue and Sheridan Road, medical.6:32 p.m. — Southwest 5th Street and I Avenue, medical.7:25 p.m. — Northwest 35th Street and 35th Place, medical.7:37 p.m. — Northwest 75th Street and Quanah Parker Trailway, medical.8:12 p.m. — Northwest Oak Avenue and Parkview Boulevard, medical.9:42 p.m. — Southwest Chaucer Avenue and Stradford Avenue, medical.10:48 p.m. — Southwest Cornell Avenue and Southwest 25th Street, medical.8:14 p.m. — Northwest 65th Street and Northwest Euclid Avenue, medical.8:42 p.m. — Northwest Pollard Avenue and Northwest 52nd Street, medical.10:20 p.m. — Southwest Winchester Avenue and Chaucer Drive, medical.11:14 p.m. — Northwest 82nd Street and Quanah Parker Trailway, medical.SATURDAY12:40 a.m. — Southeast 45th Street and Avondale Lane, medical.1:34 a.m. — Southwest 11th Street and Monroe Avenue, medical.1:54 a.m. — Northwest 20th Street and Cache Road, medical.2:42 a.m. — Southeast 36th Street and Huntington Circle, medical.2:55 a.m. — Northeast Cypress Lane and Kingsbriar Drive, medical.6:16 a.m. — Southwest 13th Street and Park Avenue, medical.7:49 a.m. — West Gore Boulevard and Winner’s Way, medical. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists