Fire reports for Feb. 16, 2023 Feb 16, 2023 56 min ago Following are times, addresses made by the Lawton Fire Department. The nature of emergency was not provided:TUESDAY8:14 p.m. — Northwest 65th Street and Northwest Euclid Avenue, medical.8:42 p.m. — Northwest Pollard Avenue and Northwest 52nd Street, medical.10:48 p.m. — Southwest Cornell Avenue and Southwest 25th Street, medical.WEDNESDAY12:06 a.m. — Northwest 67th Street and West Gore Boulevard, medical.12:07 a.m. — Northwest 16th Street and Northwest Euclid Avenue, medical.2:51 a.m. — Southwest Cornell Avenue and Southwest 25th Street, medical.5:32 a.m. — Southwest 38th Street and Southwest Dr. Elsie Hamm Dr., medical.6:52 a.m. — Southwest B Avenue and Southwest 12th Street, medical.7:00 a.m. — Northwest Lincoln Avenue and Northwest 13th Street, medical.7:01 a.m. — Northwest 62nd Street and Northwest Birch Avenue, medical.8:07 a.m. — Southwest Jefferson Avenue and Southwest 14th Street, medical.8:21 a.m. — Northwest Denver Avenue and Northwest 45th Street, medical.9:10 a.m. — Northwest Ridgeview Way and Northwest Arlington Avenue, medical.9:22 a.m. — Northwest Sheridan Road and Northwest Walding Avenue, medical.10:02 a.m. — Northwest 24th Street and Northwest Pollard Avenue, medical.11:13 a.m. — Northwest Pollard Avenue and Northwest 49th Street, medical.11:44 a.m. — Southwest 38th Street and Southwest Dr. Elsie Hamm Dr., medical.