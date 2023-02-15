Fire reports for Feb. 15, 2023 Feb 15, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses made by the Lawton Fire Department. The nature of emergency was not provided:MONDAY5:17 p.m. — 6700 blk NW Maple, service call.5:25 p.m. — 1900 blk SW N. H. Jones Avenue, medical.5:30 p.m. — 2800 blk NW Morningside, medical.6:51 p.m. — 2400 blk NW 30th, medical.8:22 p.m. — 2200 blk NW Lincoln, medical.8:33 p.m. — 1200 blk NW 31st, structure fire.9:09 p.m. — 2000 blk NW 52nd, medical.11:42 p.m. — 100 NW 53rd, medical.TUESDAY12:51 a.m. — 2200 blk NW 19th, medical.12:54 a.m. — 1700 blk Cache Road, wires down.2:40 a.m. — 1800 blk SW Sheridan, automatic fire alarm.3:38 a.m. — 1100 blk SW Lee, medical.3:49 a.m. — 4600 blk NW Ozmun, medical.4:48 a.m. — 600 blk SW E, automatic fire alarm.7:47 a.m. — 3500 blk NE Silcott Circle, medical.9:57 a.m. — 1100 blk SW 11th, medical.10:00 a.m. — 1300 blk SW E, medical.10:10 a.m. — 300 blk NW Euclid, medical.10:23 a.m. — 2300 blk SW Georgia, medical.10:32 a.m. — 5100 blk SW Lee, medical.10:50 a.m. — 1100 blk SW Lee, medical.11:13 a.m. — 1500 blk NW Bell, medical.11:21 a.m. — 200 blk NW 29th, wires down.11:27 a.m. — 8000 blk NW Cheswick, medical.11:36 a.m. — 500 blk SW 45th, medical.1:16 p.m. — 200 blk SW 26th, odor investigation.1:29 p.m. — 200 blk NW 2nd, odor investigation.1:47 p.m. — 2600 blk Cache Road, medical.1:53 p.m. — 1400 blk NW Smith, medical.2:56 p.m. — 5300 blk NW Ash, medical.2:58 p.m. — 700 blk NW Tango, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists