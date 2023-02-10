Fire reports for Feb. 10 2023 Feb 10, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses made by the Lawton Fire Department. The nature of emergency was not provided:WEDNESDAY5:58 p.m. — Southwest 11th Street and Southwest Bishop Road, medical.7:16 p.m. — Southeast Kincade Avenue and Southeast Indiana Avenue, medical.9:08 p.m. — Northwest 47th Street and Northwest Cheryl Boulevard, medical.11:06 p.m. — Southwest 38th Street and Southwest Dr. Elsie Hamm Drive, medical.11:16 p.m. — Southwest B Avenue and Southwest 22nd Street, medical.THURSDAY12:21 a.m. — Northwest Marion Avenue and Northwest Hilltop Drive, medical.12:46 a.m. — Northwest Lindy Avenue and Northwest 20th Street, medical.3:13 a.m. — Northwest 2nd Street and Northwest Bell Avenue, medical.5:12 a.m. — Southwest 18th Street and Southwest E Avenue, medical.6:08 a.m. — Southwest Wisconsin Avenue and Southwest 14th Street, medical.6:12 a.m. — Northwest Irwin Avenue and Northwest 12th Street, medical.6:31 a.m. — Southwest Cornell Avenue and Southwest 24th Street, medical.7:10 a.m. — Southwest 6th Street and Southwest I Avenue, medical.7:35 a.m. — Southwest Crestview Drive and Southwest 37th Street, medical.7:50 a.m. — Northeast 45th Street and Northeast Cache Road, medical.8:08 a.m. — Southwest Lee Boulevard and Southwest Park Ridge Boulevard, medical.8:09 a.m. — Southwest Lee Boulevard and Southwest 42nd Street, medical.8:33 a.m. — Northwest 12th Street and Northwest Euclid Avenue, medical.9:08 a.m. — Northwest 63rd Street and Northwest Compass Avenue, medical.9:25 a.m. — Northwest Fort Sill Boulevard and Northwest Taylor Avenue, medical.10:00 a.m. — Northwest 63rd Street and Northwest Columbia Avenue, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists