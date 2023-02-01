Fire reports for Feb. 1, 2023 Feb 1, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses made by the Lawton Fire Department. The nature of emergency was not provided:MONDAY4:02 p.m. — 5300 blk NW Columbia, medical4:59 p.m. — 2800 blk SW J, medical6:18 p.m. — 2300 blk SE Lee, medical.6:24 p.m. — 2800 blk NW 24th, medical.6:46 p.m. — 4400 blk NW Baltimore, lift assist.7:13 p.m. — 2300 blk SW H, medical.7:21 p.m. — 2500 blk NW 82nd, medical.9:16 p.m. — 1800 blk NW Dearborn, medical.10:35 p.m. — 4400 blk SW Brandon Lane, medical.10:53 p.m. — 2300 blk NW 46th, medical.11:36 p.m. — 5300 blk NW Ash, medical.11:46 p.m. — 8600 blk SE Flower Mound Road, medical.11:58 p.m. — 2300 blk SW H, medical.TUESDAY1:14 a.m. — 100 blk SW 20th, structure fire.3:01 a.m. — 1100 blk SW Jeffreson, medical.3:17 a.m. — 7600 blk SW Cherokee, medical.6:37 a.m. — 200 blk NW 44th, lift assist.7:37 a.m. — 5700 blk NW valor, medical.7:37 a.m. — 6300 blk NW Quanah Parker Trailway, medical.7:43 a.m. — 3100 blk Cache Road, medical.9:15 a.m. — 1400 blk SW E, structure fire.10:36 a.m. — 1300 blk NW Taft, medical.11:45 a.m. — 5600 blk SW Lee, medical.11:53 a.m. — Northwest 79th Street and Northwest Andrews Avenue, medical.11:55 a.m. — 3600 blk SE Huntington Circle, lift assist.12:13 p.m. — 800 blk NE Carver, medical.12:53 p.m. — 1600 blk SW Jefferson, medical.1:28 p.m. — 2800 blk SW H, medical.2:04 p.m. — 600 blk NW 16th, medical.2:26 p.m. — 800 blk NW 34th, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Armed Forces Linguistics Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists