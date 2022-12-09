Fire reports for Dec. 9, 2022 Dec 9, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses made by the Lawton Fire Department. The nature of emergency was not provided:WEDNESDAY9:47 p.m. — Southwest H Avenue and Southwest G Avenue, medical.10:19 p.m. — Southwest 45th Street and Southwest46th Street, medical.10:59 p.m. — Southwest A Avenue and Southwest B Avenue, medical.11:30 p.m. — Southwest 4th Street and Southwest Park Avenue, medical.THURSDAY1:16 a.m. — Southeast 40th Street and Southeast Bedford Drive, medical.1:40 a.m. — Southwest 14th Street and Southwest 15th Street, medical.2:51 a.m. — Northwest 33rd Street and Northwest 31st Street, medical.3:21 a.m. — Southwest 13th Street and Southwest 11th Street, medical.3:50 a.m. — Southwest 13th Street and Southwest 11th Street, medical.4:04 a.m. — Southwest 17th Street and Southwest 16th Street, medical.6:53 a.m. — Northwest Bell Avenue and Dead end, medical.7:40 a.m. — Northwest Meadowbrook Drive and Northwest Cheryl Boulevard, medical.9:13 a.m. — Northwest 55th Street and Northwest56th Street, medical.9:55 a.m. — Northwest 82nd Street and Northwest 75th Street, medical.9:56 a.m. — Northwest 68th Street and Northwest Willow Creek Drive, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Medical Medicine Southwest Following Northwest Avenue Southeast Bedford Drive Address Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists