Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:
TUESDAY
00:09 a.m. — 1915 NW Cherry, outdoor fire.
00:45 a.m. — 1510 SW D, medical.
2:25 a.m. — 706 NW Ferris, medical.
4:42 a.m. — Northwest Cache Road and Northwest 67th Street, medical.
5:17 a.m. — 1602 SW Pennsylvania, medical.
5:49 a.m. — 1305 NE Quail Creek Cir, medical.
6:04 a.m. — 948 NW 38th, structure fire.
6:10 a.m. — 4816 SE Tattershall Way, medical.
6:41 a.m. — 620 SW E, medical.
8:39 a.m. — 2408 NW 52nd, medical.
8:52 a.m. — 8801 SW Lee, automatic alarm.
8:54 a.m. — 3601 NE Madison, medical.
9:16 a.m. — Northwest Ferris Avenue and Northwest Fort Sill Boulevard, medical.
9:29 a.m. — Southwest Lee Boulevard and Southwest Cornish Avenue, medical.
9:42 a.m. — 948 NW 38th, automatic alarm.
9:46 a.m. — 14588 NW Cache, medical.
10:01 a.m. — 3412 SW Oklahoma, medical.
10:02 a.m. — 8801 SW Lee, automatic alarm.
10:16 a.m. — 130 SW 45th, medical.
10:46 a.m. — 7710 NW Wyatt Lake, medical.
10:53 a.m. — Northwest 38th Street and Northwest Baltimore Avenue, medical.
11:35 a.m. — 2433 NW 42nd, medical.
11:53 a.m. — 712 SW Chaucer Cir, service call.
12:12 p.m. — 4809 NW Pollard, outdoor fire
1:16 p.m. — 1816 NW Floyd, medical.
1:33 p.m. — 6905 SW Delta, medical.
2:18 p.m. — 1713 NW Williams, medical.
2:37 p.m. — 4006 NW Cache, medical.
3:31 p.m. — 906 SW Garfield, structure fire.
3:59 p.m. — Northwest Sheridan Road and Northwest Atlanta Avenue, smoke investigation.
4:41 p.m. — 2815 NW Ozmun, medical.
4:47 p.m. — 1901 NW 40th, medical.
4:54 p.m. — 70 SW 45th, medical.
4:56 p.m. — 2338 NW 47th, automatic alarm.
5:20 p.m. — Northwest Cache Road and Northwest 38th Street, vehicle fire.