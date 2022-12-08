Fire reports for Dec. 8, 2022 Dec 8, 2022 37 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses made by the Lawton Fire Department. The nature of emergency was not provided:TUESDAY10:02 p.m. — Southeast Lancelot lane and Southeast Camelot drive, medical.10:14 p.m. — Southwest 7th Street and Southwest I Avenue, medical.11:03 p.m. — Southwest 45th Street and Southwest K Avenue, medical.WEDNESDAY00:01 a.m. — Southwest Bishop Road and Southwest 11th Street, medical.00:45 a.m. — Northwest Floyd Avenue and Northwest 18th Street, medical.00:52 a.m. — Northwest Dearborn Avenue and Northwest 38th Street, medical.1:05 p.m. — Northwest Dearborn Avenue and Northwest 61st Street, medical.1:08 a.m. — Southwest B Avenue and Southwest 15th Street, medical.1:27 p.m. — Southwest 13th Street and Southwest Georgia Avenue, medical.1:39 a.m. — Northwest 82nd Street and Northwest Quanah Parker Trailway, medical.1:50 a.m. — northwest 61st Street and West Gore Boulevard, medical.3:15 a.m. — Cache Road and Northwest 33rd Street, medical.4:18 a.m. — Northwest 26th Street and Northwest Lincoln Avenue, medical.4:36 a.m. — Northwest Motif Manor Boulevard and Northwest 48th Street medical.4:49 a.m. — Northwest Ferris Aenue and Northwest 17th Street, medical.4:51 a.m. — Northwest Ferris Avenue and Northwest 18th Street, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Medical Southwest Medicine Highway Northwest Following Emergency Road Address Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists