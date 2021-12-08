Fire reports for Dec. 8, 2021 Dec 8, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:MONDAY4:03 p.m. — 806 SW 9th, service call.6:18 p.m. — 2602 W. Gore, medical.6:27 p.m. — 1107 SW H, smoke investigation.7:19 p.m. — 5401 NW King Richard, medical.8:24 p.m. — 5014 SW Country Club, medical.TUESDAY00:54 a.m. — 2806 NW 22nd, medical.3:58 a.m. — 620 SW E, medical.5:02 a.m. — 2202 SW 54th, medical.5:57 a.m. — 1222 SW New York, medical.7:15 a.m. — 1638 NW 25th, medical.11:57 a.m. — 3110 NE Colonial, medical.12:22 p.m. — 2720 SW J, medical.12:54 p.m. — 1718 NW Floyd, automic alarm.1:48 p.m. — 1601 NW Bell, service call.2:34 p.m. — 620 SW E, automic alarm.2:43 p.m. — 3110 NE Colonial, service call. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Following Address Lawton Fire Department Emergency Medicine Nature Run Medical Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists