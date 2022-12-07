Fire reports for Dec. 7, 2022 Dec 7, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses made by the Lawton Fire Department. The nature of emergency was not provided:MONDAY8:41 p.m. — 4300 blk SE Camelot, medical.9:29 p.m. — 800 blk SW McKinley, medical.10:04 p.m. — 2200 blk NW Fort Sill Boulevard, medical.10:27 p.m. — 1900 blk SW N H Jones, fire call.10:45 p.m. — 4000 blk SW Mesquite, medical.11:37 p.m. — 700 blk NW 32nd, medical.11:38 p.m. — 3000 blk NE Pioneer, medical.TUESDAY4:42 a.m. — 2400 blk NW 30th, fire call.4:54 a.m. — 7000 blk Cache Road, medical.5:54 a.m. — 3000 NE Pioneer, medical.7:25 a.m. — 600 blk SW Magnolia, fire call.7:37 a.m. — 6300 blk NW Maple, medical.8:57 a.m. — 8300 blk Cache Road, medical.8:57 a.m. — 8800 blk Cache Road, medical.9:31 a.m. — Northwest Village Green Drive and West Gore Boulevard, medical.9:52 a.m. — 1400 blk NW Lindy, medical.9:59 a.m. — 3800 blk NW Euclid, medical.10:11 a.m. — 2600 blk NW Wesley, medical.10:26 a.m. — 5500 blk Cache Road, medical.10:38 a.m. — 1500 blk NE Lawrie Tatum, fire call.10:50 a.m. — 600 blk SW 38th, medical.11:06 a.m. — 900 blk SW Monroe, medical.11:35 a.m. — 5300 blk NW Oak, medical.11:44 a.m. — 1100 blk SW C, fire call.12:03 p.m. — 1400 blk NW Irwin, fire call.12:23 p.m. — 1100 blk SW C, fire call.12:46 p.m. — 1200 blk SW 27th, fire call.12:55 p.m. — 700 blk SW Gaylord, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Medical Following Address Gardening Botany Linguistics Lawton Fire Department Drive Emergency Northwest Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists