Fire reports for Dec. 7, 2021 Dec 7, 2021 Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:SUNDAY3:39 p.m. — Southwest I Avenue and Southwest 7th Street, outside fire.4:11 p.m. — 1112 NW Maple, medical.4:17 p.m. — 701 NW 32nd, medical.5:22 p.m. — 1810 NW Williams, medical.5:34 p.m. — 1315 NW 53rd, medical.6:38 p.m. — 1746 SW 12th, automatic alarm.7:02 p.m. — 2507 NW 20th, medical.7:29 p.m. — 5061 NE Viking Lane, medical.9:03 p.m. — 4621 SW I, medical.9:16 p.m. — 415 SE Lancelot Lane, service call.9:27 p.m. — 1615 NW Lincoln, medical.9:46 p.m. — 502 NW 59th, medical.10:06 p.m. — 2007 NW 52nd, medical.10:37 p.m. — 313 SW J, medical.11:40 p.m. — 2505 SW 6th, automatic alarm.11:54 p.m. — 3110 NE Colonial, medical.MONDAY00:24 a.m. — 2324 NW Denver, electrical hazard.1:16 a.m. — 706 SW 16th, structure fire.2:12 a.m. — 3110 NE Colonial, service call.3:12 a.m. — 1810 NW Williams, medical.5:52 a.m. — 2103 SW Dr. Charles W. Whitlow, medical.7:20 a.m. — 1305 NW Sheridan, medical.8:41 a.m. — 1602 NE Eastlake, medical.9:39 a.m. — 1611 SW H, medical.9:49 a.m. — 6416 NW Cherry, medical.10:27 a.m. — 5110 W Gore, medical.10:36 a.m. — 511 NW Euclid, medical.10:50 a.m. — Cache Road and Northwest Sheridan Road, medical.12:19 p.m. — 3110 NE Colonial, service call.1:27 p.m. — 4206 SW Summit, medical.1:31 p.m. — 4706 NW Cheryl, medical.2:03 p.m. — 1516 SW G, smoke investigation.