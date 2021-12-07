Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

SUNDAY

3:39 p.m. — Southwest I Avenue and Southwest 7th Street, outside fire.

4:11 p.m. — 1112 NW Maple, medical.

4:17 p.m. — 701 NW 32nd, medical.

5:22 p.m. — 1810 NW Williams, medical.

5:34 p.m. — 1315 NW 53rd, medical.

6:38 p.m. — 1746 SW 12th, automatic alarm.

7:02 p.m. — 2507 NW 20th, medical.

7:29 p.m. — 5061 NE Viking Lane, medical.

9:03 p.m. — 4621 SW I, medical.

9:16 p.m. — 415 SE Lancelot Lane, service call.

9:27 p.m. — 1615 NW Lincoln, medical.

9:46 p.m. — 502 NW 59th, medical.

10:06 p.m. — 2007 NW 52nd, medical.

10:37 p.m. — 313 SW J, medical.

11:40 p.m. — 2505 SW 6th, automatic alarm.

11:54 p.m. — 3110 NE Colonial, medical.

MONDAY

00:24 a.m. — 2324 NW Denver, electrical hazard.

1:16 a.m. — 706 SW 16th, structure fire.

2:12 a.m. — 3110 NE Colonial, service call.

3:12 a.m. — 1810 NW Williams, medical.

5:52 a.m. — 2103 SW Dr. Charles W. Whitlow, medical.

7:20 a.m. — 1305 NW Sheridan, medical.

8:41 a.m. — 1602 NE Eastlake, medical.

9:39 a.m. — 1611 SW H, medical.

9:49 a.m. — 6416 NW Cherry, medical.

10:27 a.m. — 5110 W Gore, medical.

10:36 a.m. — 511 NW Euclid, medical.

10:50 a.m. — Cache Road and Northwest Sheridan Road, medical.

12:19 p.m. — 3110 NE Colonial, service call.

1:27 p.m. — 4206 SW Summit, medical.

1:31 p.m. — 4706 NW Cheryl, medical.

2:03 p.m. — 1516 SW G, smoke investigation.