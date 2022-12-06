Fire reports for Dec. 6, 2022 Dec 6, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses made by the Lawton Fire Department. The nature of emergency was not provided:SUNDAY4:05 p.m. — 900 blk NE Rogers Lane, service call.4:08 p.m. — 4500 blk NW Denver, medical.4:20 p.m. — 600 blk SW E, medical.5:25 p.m. — 1300 blk NW 53rd, medical.6:58 p.m. — 1800 blk NW Sheridan Road, medical.11:43 p.m. — 200 blk SE Lee, medical.MONDAY1:30 a.m. — 1400 blk SW 10th, medical.3:16 a.m. — 2400 blk NW 30th, public service.3:48 a.m. — 500 blk SW 18th, medical.5:18 a.m. — 2200 blk NW Pollard, medical.5:52 a.m. — 6500 blk SW Brookline, medical.6:53 a.m. — 1700 blk NW Kinyon, medical.7:49 a.m. — 2500 blk SW I, medical.8:07 a.m. — 600 blk SW E, fire call.8:53 a.m. — 7004 NW Kinsgbury, medical.9:16 a.m. — 28 SW 45th, medical.10:03 a.m. — Northwest 17th Street and Northwest Taft Avenue, public service.10:17 a.m. — 4021 NW Ozmun, medical.10:21 a.m. — 602 SW 38th, medical.12:13 p.m. — 2200 blk NW Terrace Hills, automatic fire alarm.12:45 p.m. — 1200 blk SW 27th, automatic fire alarm.12:50 p.m. — 300 blk SW 52nd, automatic fire alarm.1:21 p.m. — Southeast 40th Street and Southeast Lee Boulevard, medical.1:39 p.m. — 3500 blk SW Dr. Elsie Hamm, medical.1:42 p.m. — 2000 blk NW 24th, medical.1:49 p.m. — Southwest Douglas Avenue and Southwest Jesse L. Davenport Street, structure fire.1:59 p.m. — 100 blk SW Sheridan Road, structure fire.2:03 p.m. — 1400 blk NW 40th, outside fire.2:30 p.m. — 4800 blk SE Ellsworth, fire alarm. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Following Medical Medicine Highway Social Services Address Nw Structure Fire Lawton Fire Department Emergency Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists