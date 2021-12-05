Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

SATURDAY

00:01 a.m. — 126 NE Babbit, medical.

00:12 a.m. — 2604 SW Cornell, medical.

2:07 a.m. — 5513 NW Eisenhower, medical.

2:14 a.m. — 1204 SW H, structure fire.

2:40 a.m. — 911 SW E, medical.

3:39 a.m. — 2216 NW Pollard, medical.

4:36 a.m. — 6724 SW Embassy Circle, medical.

7:06 a.m. — 904 SW Sedalia, medical.

7:43 a.m. — 2005 NW Taylor, medical.

8:05 a.m. — 306 SE Camelot, medical.

9:14 a.m. — 1506 SW Wisconsin, medical.

10:27 a.m. — 6910 NW Maple, medical.

10:39 a.m. — 911 SW E, service call.

10:52 a.m. — 1601 NW 36th, medical.

10:53 a.m. — 1202 NW Arlington, automatic alarm.

11:41 a.m. — 6301 NW Quanah Parker Trailway, medical.

12:03 p.m. — 1404 NW Bessie, public service.

1:15 p.m. — 1509 NW 17th, gas leak.

1:41 p.m. — 3811 W Gore, service call.

2:08 p.m. — 1116 W Gore, structure fire.