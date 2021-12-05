Fire reports for Dec. 5, 2021 Dec 5, 2021 57 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:SATURDAY00:01 a.m. — 126 NE Babbit, medical.00:12 a.m. — 2604 SW Cornell, medical.2:07 a.m. — 5513 NW Eisenhower, medical.2:14 a.m. — 1204 SW H, structure fire.2:40 a.m. — 911 SW E, medical.3:39 a.m. — 2216 NW Pollard, medical.4:36 a.m. — 6724 SW Embassy Circle, medical.7:06 a.m. — 904 SW Sedalia, medical.7:43 a.m. — 2005 NW Taylor, medical.8:05 a.m. — 306 SE Camelot, medical.9:14 a.m. — 1506 SW Wisconsin, medical.10:27 a.m. — 6910 NW Maple, medical.10:39 a.m. — 911 SW E, service call.10:52 a.m. — 1601 NW 36th, medical.10:53 a.m. — 1202 NW Arlington, automatic alarm.11:41 a.m. — 6301 NW Quanah Parker Trailway, medical.12:03 p.m. — 1404 NW Bessie, public service.1:15 p.m. — 1509 NW 17th, gas leak.1:41 p.m. — 3811 W Gore, service call.2:08 p.m. — 1116 W Gore, structure fire. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Following Emergency Address Linguistics Lawton Fire Department Nature Medical Run Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists