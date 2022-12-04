Fire reports for Dec. 4, 2022 Dec 4, 2022 26 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses made by the Lawton Fire Department. The nature of emergency was not provided:FRIDAY7:06 p.m. — Northwest 17th Street and Northwest Kinyon, medical.7:23 p.m. — Southwest 69th Street and Southwest Beta Avenue, fire call.10:36 p.m. — Northwest 2nd Street and Northwest Arlington Avenue, medical.10:39 p.m. — Northwest 9th Street and Northwest Ferris, medical.11:32 p.m. — Northwest 24th Street and Cache Road, fire call.11:42 p.m. — Southwest 27th Street and Southwest H Avenue, medical.11:52 p.m. — Southwest 13th Street and Southwest D Avenue, fire call.SATURDAY3:07 a.m. — Southwest 75th Street and Southwest Forest Avenue, medical.4:25 a.m. — Southeast Pebble Creek and Southeast Walnut Creek, medical.5:11 a.m. — Southwest 11th Street and Southwest Lee Boulevard, medical.6:31 a.m. — Northwest 67th Street and Cache Road, medical.7:48 a.m. — Northwest Fort Sill Boulevard and Northwest elm Avenue, medical.9:13 a.m. — Southwest 19th Street and Southwest N H Jones Avenue, medical.11:43 a.m. — Northwest 14th Street and Northwest Longview, medical.12:04 p.m. — Northwest 22nd Street and Northwest Pollard, medical.12:34 p.m. — Southeast 2nd Street and Southeast Lee Boulevard, fire call.1:19 p.m. — Northwest Hunter and Cache Road, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Medical Medicine Southwest Pollard Cache Road Following Lawton Fire Department Kinyon Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists