Fire reports for Dec. 30, 2022 Dec 30, 2022 Following are times, addresses made by the Lawton Fire Department. The nature of emergency was not provided:WEDNESDAY9:01 p.m. — Southwest Pennsylvania Avenue and Southwest New York Avenue, medical.9:25 p.m. — Northwest Cherry Avenue and Northwest Glenn Avenue, medical.9:38 p.m. — Southwest University Drive and West Gore Boulevard, medical.9:51 p.m. — Northwest 38th Street and Northwest 40th Street, medical.10:10 p.m. — Southwest 18th Street and Southwest B Avenue, medical.10:16 p.m. — Northwest Elm Avenue and Northwest Kinyon Avenue, medical.10:55 p.m. — Northwest 28th Street and Northwest Williams Avenue, medical.10:57 p.m. — Southwest Jefferson Avenue and Southwest Monroe Avenue, medical.THURSDAY2:54 a.m. — Southwest Atterbury Drive and Southwest Brookline Avenue, medical.3:32 a.m. — Northwest 74th Street and Northwest Parkwood Lane, medical.5:34 a.m. — Northwest Andrews Avenue and Northwest Taylor Avenue, medical.5:39 a.m. — Northwest 82nd Street and Northwest 75th Street, medical.7:24 a.m. — Northwest 67th Street and Northwest Willow Wood Loop, medical.7:57 a.m. — Southwest 14th Street and Southwest Jessie l. Davenport Street, medical.8:31 a.m. — Northwest Bessie Avenue and Northwest Hoover Avenue, medical.9:26 a.m. — Northeast Euclid Avenue and Cache Road, medical.10:20 a.m. — Southwest 7th Street and Southwest 6th Street, medical.11:34 a.m. — 3500 blk E. Gore, medical.11:47 a.m. — Northwest Great Plains Boulevard and Northwest 6th street, medical.