Fire reports for Dec. 3, 2021

Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

WEDNESDAY
3:36 p.m. — Northwest 14th Street and Northwest Williams Avenue, medical.
4:23 p.m. — 1505 SW 11th, public service.
4:34 p.m. — 28 SW 45th, medical.
9:16 p.m. — 2504 SW Jefferson, medical.
10:48 p.m. — 2203 NW Hoover, service call.

THURSDAY
1:52 a.m. — 1731 NW 49th, smoke investigation.
9:54 a.m. — 6744 Cache Road, medical.
10:08 a.m. — 716 SW Park, medical.
10:10 a.m. — Southwest 11 Street and Southwest F Avenue, medical.
11:19 a.m. — 2507 NW 46th, medical.
1:27 p.m. — 1502 SW D, medical.
1:31 p.m. — 1314 NW Williams medical.
2:03 p.m. — 2322 NW Lincoln, outside fire.