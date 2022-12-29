Fire reports for Dec. 29, 2022 Dec 29, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses made by the Lawton Fire Department. The nature of emergency was not provided:TUESDAY4:53 p.m. — Northeast Flower Mound Road and East Gore Boulevard, medical.5:42 p.m. — Soutwest 12th Street and Southwest 2nd Street, medical.6:33 p.m. — Southwest 25th Street and Southwest 26th Street, medical.6:45 p.m. — Northeast Bell Avenue and Northeast Flower Mound Road, medical.6:51 p.m. — Southwest Sheridan Road and Southwest Lee Boulevard, medical.9:25 p.m. — Northwest 50th Street and Northwest 48th Street, medical.11:07 p.m. — Northwest 82nd Street and Northwest 75th Street, medical.WEDNESDAY00:01 a.m. — Southwest Dr. Charle sWhitlow Avenue and Southwest Georgia Avenue, medical.00:01 a.m. — Southwest 12 Street and Southwest 13th Street, medical.00:30 a.m. — Soutwhest 20th Street and Southwest 21st Street, medical.00:50 a.m. — Southwest Chaucer Drive and Southwest Chaucer Drive, medical.1:01 a.m. — Southwest 24th Street and Southwest Monroe Avenue, medical.1:48 a.m. — Southwest 12th Street and Southwest 13th Street, medical.4:42 a.m. — Southwest Chaucer Drive and Southwest 70th Street, medical.5:39 a.m. — Souteast 45th Street and Southeast Lee Boulevard, medical.6:20 a.m. — Southeast Warwick Way and Southeast Camelot Drive, medical.8:20 a.m. — Northwest 35th Street and Northwest 36th Street, medical.8:55 a.m. — Southwest Monroe Avenue and Southwest Jefferson Avenue, medical.10:12 a.m. — Northwest Elm Avenue and Northwest Liberty Avenue, medical.12:03 p.m. — Southwest 51st Street and Northwest Village Green Drive, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Medical Highway Medicine Road Southwest Drive Following Charle Avenue Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists