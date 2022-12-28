Fire reports for Dec. 28, 2022 Dec 28, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses made by the Lawton Fire Department. The nature of emergency was not provided:MONDAY11:10 p.m. — 2100 blk NW Denver, medical.11:21 p.m. — 1300 blk NW Carroll, medical.11:27 p.m. — 1300 blk SW E, medical.TUESDAY1:47 a.m. — 2500 blk NW 38th, medical.1:47 a.m. — 4300 blk SE Camelot, medical.1:51 a.m. — 6900 blk SW Lee, medical.2:31 a.m. — 3400 blk W Gore, automatic fire alarm.2:41 a.m. — 4500 blk SW Park, gas leak.2:49 a.m. — 2200 blk NW Hoover, medical.4:23 a.m. — 600 blk SW E, medical.4:32 a.m. — 100 blk SE F, automatic fire alarm.6:02 a.m. — 1100 blk SW 7th, medical.7:55 a.m. — 2200 blk NW Denver, medical.8:03 a.m. — 3400 blk W Gore, automatic fire alarm.8:19 a.m. — 2100 blk SW A, medical.9:51 a.m. — 5200 blk NW Sherwood, medical.10:49 a.m. — 2300 blk E Gore, medical.10:57 a.m. — 100 blk NE Fullerton, public service.11:52 a.m. — 800 blk SE 41st, public service.11:58 a.m. — 2400 blk NW 30th, public service.12:11 p.m. — 1500 blk NW 43rd, medical.12:12 p.m. — 2600 blk NW 77th, medical.12:38 p.m. — 5000 blk Cache Road, automatic fire alarm.12:42 p.m. — 400 blk NW Woodridge, medical.1:13 p.m. — 1600 blk SW Edward Circle, outside fire.1:54 p.m. — 1300 blk SW E, medical.2:05 p.m. — 2300 blk NW 77th, medical.2:14 p.m. — 3500 blk NW Ferris, structure fire. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Medical Following Address Social Services Inorganic Chemistry Lawton Fire Department Emergency Edward Circle Sw Park Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists