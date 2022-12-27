Fire reports for Dec. 27, 2022 Dec 27, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses made by the Lawton Fire Department. The nature of emergency was not provided:SUNDAY3:12 p.m. — Southwest 14th Street and Southwest Park Avenue, medical.3:45 p.m. — 600 blk SW Bishop Road, medical.4:59 p.m. — 700 blk SW Summit, medical.5:05 p.m. — 700 blk SW Arbuckle, fire alarm.7:00 p.m. — 3400 blk W Gore, automatic fire alarm.7:16 p.m. — 7100 blk NW Ash, medical.7:28 p.m. — 1500 blk SW 68th, medical.7:36 p.m. — 7500 blk NW Rolando Road, structure fire.7:47 p.m. — 6900 blk SW Lee, automatic fire alarm.7:54 p.m. — 1600 blk NW Taylor, medical.9:35 p.m. — 300 blk SW 79th, medical.9:42 p.m. — 4600 blk SE Mieling, structure fire.10:11 p.m. — 1300 blk SW E, medical.11:03 p.m. — 1400 blk SW Jefferson, medical.MONDAY1:21 a.m. — 1100 blk E Gore, medical.1:34 a.m. — 1400 blk SW Jefferson, medical.5:10 a.m. — 2400 blk NW Lindy, medical.7:30 a.m. — 100 blk SW 7th, medical.7:38 a.m. — 2500 blk SW A, medical.8:12 a.m. — 2100 blk NW Denver, medical.9:33 a.m. — 900 blk SW Roosevelt, medical.9:34 a.m. — 6100 blk SW Park, medical.9:35 a.m. — 900 blk W Gore, medical.10:16 a.m. — 2100 blk Cache Road, medical.10:26 a.m. — 5600 blk SW Lee, elevator rescue.10:30 a.m. — 5300 blk W Dove Creek, medical.10:56 a.m. — 1200 blk NW Kingsbury, medical.11:00 a.m. — 400 blk NW Woodland, medical.12:37 p.m. — 1100 blk NW Ash, medical.12:38 p.m. — 200 SW C, medical.12:42 p.m. — 6900 blk SW Lee, automatic fire alarm.12:50 p.m. — 1500 blk SW 68th, medical.1:25 p.m. — 900 blk SW H, medical.1:33 p.m. — 7600 blk NW Quanah Parker Trailway, medical.1:54 p.m. — 6100 blk Cache Road, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Medical Avenue Medicine Following Sw Summit Emergency Address Lawton Fire Department Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists