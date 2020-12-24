Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

TUESDAY

4:44 p.m. — 504 NW 59th, medical.

5:14 p.m. — 321 NW 2nd, structure fire.

5:24 p.m. — 1212 NW Irwin, natural gas leak.

6:30 p.m. — 309 NW Bell, medical.

8:07 p.m. — 2006 NW Baldwin, medical.

8:29 p.m. — 6114 NW Euclid, medical.

9:55 p.m. — 4311 NW Cache, medical.

10:32 p.m. — 2104 NW 19th, medical.

11:26 p.m. — 4014 NE Cache, medical.

WEDNEDAY

12:16 a.m. — 7207 NW Kingsbury, automatic alarm.

1:44 a.m. — 1910 NW Hoover, medical.

2:44 a.m. — 7802 NW Quanah Parker Trl., medical.

3:46 a.m. — 4733 NW Motif Manor, service call.

5:39 a.m. — Southwest Overland Drive and Southwest Belmont Avenue, service call.

6:37 a.m. — 701 NW Ferris, automatic alarm.

7:18 a.m. — 620 SW E, automatic alarm.

7:39 a.m. — 701 NW Ferris, automatic alarm.

10:51 a.m. — 2515 NW 38th Pl, service call.

11:08 a.m. — 2402 NW 17th, medical.

11:35 a.m. — 1604 NW Keystone, medical.

11:46 a.m. — 620 SW E, automatic alarm.

1:24 p.m. — 428 NW 69th, medical.

2:24 p.m. — 1207 SW 24th, service call.

