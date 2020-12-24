Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:
TUESDAY
4:44 p.m. — 504 NW 59th, medical.
5:14 p.m. — 321 NW 2nd, structure fire.
5:24 p.m. — 1212 NW Irwin, natural gas leak.
6:30 p.m. — 309 NW Bell, medical.
8:07 p.m. — 2006 NW Baldwin, medical.
8:29 p.m. — 6114 NW Euclid, medical.
9:55 p.m. — 4311 NW Cache, medical.
10:32 p.m. — 2104 NW 19th, medical.
11:26 p.m. — 4014 NE Cache, medical.
WEDNEDAY
12:16 a.m. — 7207 NW Kingsbury, automatic alarm.
1:44 a.m. — 1910 NW Hoover, medical.
2:44 a.m. — 7802 NW Quanah Parker Trl., medical.
3:46 a.m. — 4733 NW Motif Manor, service call.
5:39 a.m. — Southwest Overland Drive and Southwest Belmont Avenue, service call.
6:37 a.m. — 701 NW Ferris, automatic alarm.
7:18 a.m. — 620 SW E, automatic alarm.
7:39 a.m. — 701 NW Ferris, automatic alarm.
10:51 a.m. — 2515 NW 38th Pl, service call.
11:08 a.m. — 2402 NW 17th, medical.
11:35 a.m. — 1604 NW Keystone, medical.
11:46 a.m. — 620 SW E, automatic alarm.
1:24 p.m. — 428 NW 69th, medical.
2:24 p.m. — 1207 SW 24th, service call.