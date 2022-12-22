Fire reports for Dec. 22, 2022 Dec 22, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses made by the Lawton Fire Department. The nature of emergency was not provided:TUESDAY3:39 p.m. — 200 blk SW C, medical.3:56 p.m. — 5400 blk NW Sherwood, medical.4:47 p.m. — 600 blk NE Flower Mound, medical.5:31 p.m. — 1400 blk NW Longview, medical.5:40 p.m. — 1100 blk SW Monroe, medical.6:37 p.m. — 1000 blk NW Sheridan Road, medical.6:41 p.m. — 100 blk SELee, medical.7:36 p.m. — 2800 blk NW 67th, medical.9:01 p.m. — 1100 blk SW Jefferson, medical.9:23 p.m. — 7600 blk NW Chesley, medical.9:27 p.m. — Northwest 3rd Street and Northwest Arlington Avenue, medical.9:36 p.m. — 500 bkl SE Flower Mound, medical.WEDNESDAY1:14 a.m. — 7200 blk SW Drakestone, medical.2:15 a.m. — 1400 blk SW Jefferson, medical.3:59 a.m. — 1700 blk SW Monroe, medical.5:45 a.m. — 7000 blk Cache Road, medical.7:14 a.m. — 2300 blk SW Georgia, medical.7:49 a.m. — 2400 blk NW 30th, medical.9:34 a.m. — 4600 blk SE Brighton, medical.9:57 a.m. — 1100 blk NW Becontree, medical.10:27 a.m. — 700 blk NW 35th Place, medical.11:25 a.m. — 1800 blk SW F, medical.11:40 a.m. — 5400 blk NW Cottonwood, medical.12:20 p.m. — 6300 blk SW Lee, medical.12:24 p.m. — 1200 blk SW 24th, medical.12:27 p.m. — 4700 blk NW Motif Manor, medical.12:38 p.m. — 6700 blk SW Embassy Cricle medical.12:42 p.m. — 2200 blk NW Hoover, medical.1:35 p.m. — 800 blk NW 58th, medical.2:11 p.m. — 300 blk NW 65th, medical.2:23 p.m. — 1500 blk NW Taylor, medical.2:45 p.m. — 4600 blk W Gore, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Medical Following Address Medicine Lawton Fire Department Emergency Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists