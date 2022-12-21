Fire reports for Dec. 21, 2022 Dec 21, 2022 12 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses made by the Lawton Fire Department. The nature of emergency was not provided:MONDAY3:08 p.m. — 5600 blk SW Lee, service call.3:27 p.m. — 1600 blk SW McKinley, medical.4:09 p.m. — 1300 blk NW Euclid, medical.4:10 p.m. — 4200 blk SW K, medical.5:10 p.m. — 100 blk SW 68th, medical.5:16 p.m. — 1000 blk NW Sheridan Road, medical.5:36 p.m. — 4800 blk SW Malcom Road, medical.5:59 p.m. — 1400 blk SW B, medical.7:35 p.m. — 2200 blk NW Hoover, medical.9:02 p.m. — 4700 blk W Motif Manor, service call.TUESDAY12:50 a.m. — 1400 blk NW Irwin, medical.4:37 a.m. — 100 blk NW 5th, medical.6:46 a.m. — 4700 blk NE MacArthur Circle, fire alarm.6:55 a.m. — 4700 blk NW Motif Manor, medical.7:35 a.m. — 1100 blk SW Dr. Charles W. Whitlow Avenue, medical.8:15 a.m. — 100 S Railroad, medical.8:36 a.m. — 3000 blk NE Stratford Circle, medical.9:09 a.m. — 4800 blk NW Cheryl, service call.9:44 a.m. — 3800 blk W Gore, medical.9:44 a.m. — 3800 blk W Gore, medical.9:55 a.m. — 1100 blk NW 52nd, medical alarm.9:56 a.m. — 1100 blk NW 52nd, medical.10:31 a.m. — 3800 blk NW Meadowbrook, medical.10:44 a.m. — 3100 blk Cache Road, medical.11:28 a.m. — 8300 blk SW Castle Stone, medical.12:21 p.m. — 7000 blk Cache Road, medical.1:13 p.m. — 6000 blk SW Park, medical.1:21 p.m. — 1200 blk NW Sheridan Road, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Following Address Lawton Fire Department Medicine Emergency Medical Nature Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists