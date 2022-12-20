Following are times, addresses made by the Lawton Fire Department. The nature of emergency was not provided:
SUNDAY
3:13 p.m. — 200 blk NW Mission, medical.
3:31 p.m. — 2700 blk NW 14th, medical.
3:52 p.m. — 4700 blk SE 47th, medical.
4:55 p.m. — 700 blk SW 17th, medical.
5:53 p.m. — 1000 blk NW Sheridan Road, medical.
6:11 p.m. — 4700 blk NW Motif Manor, medical.
6:22 p.m. — 400 blk NE 25th, medical.
7:48 p.m. — 3100 blk Cache Road, medical.
9:25 p.m. — 500 blk NW Ferris, medical.
9:49 p.m. — 3000 blk E Gore, medical.
10:24 p.m. — 7000 blk Cache Road, medical.
10:25 p.m. — 1500 blk NW Kingsbury, medical.
11:05 p.m. — 2400 blk NW 30th, medical.
11:14 p.m. — 1700 blk SW 13th, medical.
MONDAY
12:07 a.m. — 5300 blk SW Dove Creek, medical.
1:08 a.m. — 2200 blk NW Lincoln, medical.
1:37 a.m. — 2500 blk NE Heritage Creek, medical.
2:50 a.m. — 1100 blk SW Jefferson, medical.
6:34 a.m. — 300 blk SW 19th, medical.
7:25 a.m. — 6100 blk SW Park, medical.
7:54 a.m. — 1800 blk W Gore, medical.
8:20 a.m. — 1500 blk NW Kingsbury, medical.
8:24 a.m. — 3400 blk NW Baltimore, public service.
8:42 a.m. — 6700 blk Cache Road, medical.
8:55 a.m. — 3800 blk NW Euclid, gas leak.
10:32 a.m. — 6400 blk NW Compass, medical.
11:04 a.m. — 700 blk SW J, medical.
11:10 a.m. — 2400 blk NW 52nd, medical.
11:13 a.m. — 1100 blk E Gore, medical.
11:33 a.m. — 1700 blk SW 8th, medical.
11:40 a.m. — 100 blk SW 49th, medical.
11:45 a.m. — 5100 blk W Gore, medical.
12:25 p.m. — 4700 blk NW Motif Manor, medical.
12:26 p.m. — 100 blk SW 20th, medical.
12:32 p.m. — 5300 blk Cache Road, medical.
12:34 p.m. — 600 blk NEFlower Mound, medical.
12:58 p.m. — 1000 blk NW Sheridan Road, medical.
1:07 p.m. — 700 blk SW Garfield, medical.
1:10 p.m. — 1900 blk NW Great Plains, medical.
1:25 p.m. — 500 blk NW Fairway Villas Place, medical.
1:35 p.m. — 4100 blk SW Park Ridge, fire alarm.
2:03 p.m. — 1400 blk SW Wisconsin, medical.
2:09 p.m. — 3400 blk NW Atlanta, medical.
