Fire reports for Dec. 2, 2022 Dec 2, 2022 Following are times, addresses made by the Lawton Fire Department. The nature of emergency was not provided:WEDNESDAY11:30 p.m. — Northwest Fort Sill Boulevard and West Gore Boulevard, fire call.11:45 p.m. — Northeast Pioneer and Northeast Cimarron Circle, medical.11:59 p.m. — Northwest 13th Street and Northwest Irwin, medical.THURSDAY1:05 a.m. — Northwest 16th Street and Northwest Hoover, medical.2:50 a.m. — Northwest Crosby and Northwest Sheridan Road, medical.5:14 a.m. — Northwest 48th Street and Northwest Cheyenne, medical.6:03 a.m. — Northwest 15th Street and Northwest Hoover, fire call.8:58 a.m. — Northwest 38th Street and Cache Road, fire call.9:10 a.m. — Southeast 1st Street and Southeast Lee Boulevard, medical.9:30 a.m. — Southwest 18th Street and Northwest Columbia, medical.9:43 a.m. — Southwest 25th Street and Southwest Cornell Avenue, medical.10:20 a.m. — Southwest 8th Street and Southwest Summit, fire call.11:46 a.m. — Northwest Sheridan Road and West Gore Boulevard, fire call.11:58 a.m. — Southeast Flower Mound and East Gore Boulevard, medical.11:58 a.m. — Southwest 13th Street and Southwest Oklahoma, medical.1:03 p.m. — Southwest 36th Street and Southwest Crestview, medical.1:26 p.m. — Northwest 16th Street and Northwest Elm Avenue, medical.1:30 p.m. — South Railroad and Southwest G Avenue, medical.2:11 p.m. — 2001 Northwest 19th, fire call.2:11 p.m. — 4704 Northwest 47th Place, medical.2:48 p.m. — 2603 Northwest 77th, fire call.