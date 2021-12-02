Fire reports for Dec. 2, 2021 Dec 2, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:TUESDAY3:12 p.m. — 3401 W. Gore, medical.3:28 p.m. — 620 SW E, automatic alarm.3:52 p.m. — 1302 SW Washington, medical.4:07 p.m. — 6808 SW Oak Point, automatic alarm.4:25 p.m. — 2406 NE Meadowlark Lane, service call.5:44 p.m. — 6103 NW Dearborn, medical.5:56 p.m. — 1730 NW Elm, medical.7:26 p.m. — 1302 SW 6th, automatic alarm.8:23 p.m. — 426 NW 69th, medical.10:16 p.m. — 302 NW Ferris, medical.10:18 p.m. — 3011 E. Gore, medical.11:23 p.m. — 1713 NW Floyd, medical.WEDNESDAY00:54 a.m. — 2804 SW J, medical.1:34 a.m. — 4808 NW Lindy, medical.7:28 a.m. — 6724 SW Embassy Circle, medical.8:59 a.m. — Southwest 5th Street and Southwest Park Avenue, smoke investigation.9:20 a.m. — 1401 Cache Road, medical.10:59 a.m. — 4206 SW Park, medical.12:13 p.m. — 1930 Cache Road, medical.1:03 p.m. — 6106 Cache Road, medical.1:19 p.m. — 2625 NW Pollard, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Following Investigation Medicine Emergency Medical Address Lawton Fire Department Avenue Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists