Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:
WEDNESDAY
3:31 p.m. — 1447 NW Great Plains, medical call.
4:45 p.m. — 503 SW University, automatic alarm.
6:12 p.m. — Southwest 67th Street and Southwest Angelwood Drive, medical call.
6:48 p.m. — 1002 NW Sheridan, medical call.
7:03 p.m. — 2007 NW 52nd, automatic alarm.
8:24 p.m. — 4033 NW Ozmun, medical call.
9:08 p.m. — Southwest 24th Street and Southwest I Avenue, structure fire.
9:44 p.m. — 2401 SW Jessie L. Davenport, medical call.
10:40 p.m. — 2412 NW 6th, medical call.
THURSDAY
12:41 a.m. — 4132 NW Currell, medical call.
1:02 a.m. — 6804 SW Oak Pointe, service call.
1:03 a.m. — 804 SW D, medical call.
2:09 a.m. — 6220 NW Cheyenne, medical call.
6:53 a.m. — 6410 NW Columbia, medical call.
7:28 a.m. — 512 NW 58th, medical call.
7:29 a.m. — Northwest 32nd Street and Northwest Liberty Avenue, outside fire.
9:39 a.m. — 717 NW 22nd, medical call.
10:10 a.m. — 40 NE 25th, medical call.
10:34 a.m. — 6934 SW Beta, smoke investigation.
11:59 a.m. — 2418 NW Atlanta, medical call.
12:18 p.m. — 813 NW 58th, medical call.
1:21 p.m. — 4759 NW Motif Manor, medical call.
1:32 p.m. — 1405 NW Williams, medical call.
2:56 p.m. — 1723 NW Ferris, service call.
3:36 p.m. — 4825 NW Williams, service call.