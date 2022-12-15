Fire reports for Dec. 15, 2022 Dec 15, 2022 11 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses made by the Lawton Fire Department. The nature of emergency was not provided:WEDNESDAY1:19 a.m. — Northwest Hoover Avenue and Northwest 23rd Street, medical.1:27 a.m. — Southwest Jefferson Avenue and Southwest 14th Street, medical.3:39 a.m. — Northwest Ferris Avenue and Northwest 18th Street, medical.3:44 a.m. — Northwest Andrews Avenue and Northwest 13th Street, medical.4:13 a.m. — East Gore Boulevard and Southwest Flower Mound Road, medical.4:39 a.m. — Southeast Interstate Drive and Southeast 7th Street, medical.5:31 a.m. — Southwest Jefferson Avenue and Southwest 14th Street, medical.5:46 a.m. — Northwest Cheryl Boulevard and Northwest 49th Street, medical.6:30 a.m. — Northeast Flower Mound Road and Northeast Euclid, medical.6:42 a.m. — Northwest 77th Street and Northwest Welco Avenue, medical.6:57 a.m. — Southwest Jefferson Avenue and Southwest Cornish Avenue, medical.8:50 a.m. — Southwest E Avenue and Southwest 7th Street, medical.11:00 a.m. — Northwest Williams Avenue and Northwest 24th Street, medical.11:24 a.m. — Southeast Dover Drive and Southeast Prestwick Drive, medical.11:47 a.m. — Northwest 52nd Street and Northwest Wilfred Circle, medical.11:56 a.m. — Northwest 44th Street and West Gore Boulevard, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Medical Northwest Southwest Southeast Following Lawton Fire Department Flower Mound Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists