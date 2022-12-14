Fire reports for Dec. 14, 2022 Dec 14, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses made by the Lawton Fire Department. The nature of emergency was not provided:MONDAY7:13 p.m. — 2000 blk SW Dr. Charles W. Whitlow Avenue, medical.7:15 p.m. — 6800 NW Ferris Place, medical.7:39 p.m. — 4300 blk SE Camelot, medical.8:32 p.m. — 7900 blk NW Echo, medical.10:31 p.m. — 2800 blk NW 21st Place, service call.11:11 p.m. — 3700 blk NE Cypress Lane, medical.TUESDAY12:15 a.m. — 6100 blk NW Cheyenne, medical.3:36 a.m. — Southwest 2nd Street and Southwest F Avenue, vehicle rescue.3:47 a.m. — 1500 blk NW Lincoln, vehicle rescue.4:53 a.m. — Southwest Coombs Road and South Railroad Street, vehicle rescue.6:26 a.m. — 800 blk NW 47th, medical.6:36 a.m. — 2300 blk NW Terrace Hills Blvd, fire call.6:47 a.m. — Southwest 67th Street and Southwest Coombs Road, fire call.6:56 a.m. — 1400 blk SW Wisconsin, fire call.6:58 a.m. — 400 blk NW 53rd, medical.7:38 a.m. — 400 blk NE 25th, public service.8:17 a.m. — 2600 blk NE Lake, medical.8:23 a.m. — 400 blk NE 25th, medical.8:48 a.m. — 5400 blk SW Lee, medical.9:26 a.m. — Southwest 17th Street and Southwest Lee Boulevard, medical.11:20 a.m. — 4700 blk NW Motif Manor, structure fire.11:57 a.m. — 2200 blk NW 25th, medical.12:01 p.m. — Northwest 58th Street and Northwest Columbia Avenue, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Southwest Rescue Road Medicine Highway Vehicle Medical Coomb Following Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists