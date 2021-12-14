Fire reports for Dec. 14, 2021 Dec 14, 2021 33 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:SUNDAY3:30 p.m. — 708 SW I, smoke investigation.3:32 p.m. — 2510 NE Dearborn, medical.3:37 p.m. — 5408 NW Cottonwood, outside fire.4:12 p.m. — 408 SW Washington, medical.5:47 p.m. — 2128 NW Pollard, service call.5:59 p.m. — 1321 SW 27th, medical.6:08 p.m. — 1507 SW D, medical.6:39 p.m. — 4607 NE Columbia, service call.6:50 p.m. — 708 SW 13th, medical.9:01 p.m. — 811 SW 17th, medical.9:10 p.m. — 4824 SW Waterstone Place, medical.9:17 p.m. — 2720 SW J, medical.10:09 p.m. — 7122 NW Ash, service call.10:42 p.m. — 1502 NW Irwin, medical.10:55 p.m. — 4703 SE Wilshire Terrace, service call.MONDAY2:16 a.m. — 102 NW 13th, medical.2:18 a.m. — 502 SW University, automatic alarm.2:59 a.m. — Northwest 3rd Street and Norwest Ferris Avenue, medical.5:19 a.m. — 4516 SW Cherokee, medical.5:25 a.m. — 1011 SW Summit, medical.5:50 a.m. — 1 NW 67th, public service.6:22 a.m. — 3508 NE Silcott Circle, medical.7:06 a.m. — 3003 NE Muse Circle, medical.8:49 a.m. — 6802 SW Oakland Lane, automatic alarm.9:00 a.m. — 1201 SW 24th Place, outside fire.9:25 a.m. — 1601 NW Bell, medical.10:00 a.m. — 2 NW Sheridan, medical.10:45 a.m. — Southeast Lee Boulevard and Southeast Flower Mound Road, S medical.12:15 p.m. — 2308 NE Garden Lane, service call.12:30 p.m. — 512 NW 58th, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists