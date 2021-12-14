Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

SUNDAY

3:30 p.m. — 708 SW I, smoke investigation.

3:32 p.m. — 2510 NE Dearborn, medical.

3:37 p.m. — 5408 NW Cottonwood, outside fire.

4:12 p.m. — 408 SW Washington, medical.

5:47 p.m. — 2128 NW Pollard, service call.

5:59 p.m. — 1321 SW 27th, medical.

6:08 p.m. — 1507 SW D, medical.

6:39 p.m. — 4607 NE Columbia, service call.

6:50 p.m. — 708 SW 13th, medical.

9:01 p.m. — 811 SW 17th, medical.

9:10 p.m. — 4824 SW Waterstone Place, medical.

9:17 p.m. — 2720 SW J, medical.

10:09 p.m. — 7122 NW Ash, service call.

10:42 p.m. — 1502 NW Irwin, medical.

10:55 p.m. — 4703 SE Wilshire Terrace, service call.

MONDAY

2:16 a.m. — 102 NW 13th, medical.

2:18 a.m. — 502 SW University, automatic alarm.

2:59 a.m. — Northwest 3rd Street and Norwest Ferris Avenue, medical.

5:19 a.m. — 4516 SW Cherokee, medical.

5:25 a.m. — 1011 SW Summit, medical.

5:50 a.m. — 1 NW 67th, public service.

6:22 a.m. — 3508 NE Silcott Circle, medical.

7:06 a.m. — 3003 NE Muse Circle, medical.

8:49 a.m. — 6802 SW Oakland Lane, automatic alarm.

9:00 a.m. — 1201 SW 24th Place, outside fire.

9:25 a.m. — 1601 NW Bell, medical.

10:00 a.m. — 2 NW Sheridan, medical.

10:45 a.m. — Southeast Lee Boulevard and Southeast Flower Mound Road, S medical.

12:15 p.m. — 2308 NE Garden Lane, service call.

12:30 p.m. — 512 NW 58th, medical.

