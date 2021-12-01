Fire reports for Dec. 1, 2021 Dec 1, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:MONDAY3:432 p.m. — 1602 SW 82nd, automatic alarm.4:00 p.m. — 1022 SW 61st, medical.4:57 p.m. — 1002 NW Sheridan, medical.5:36 p.m. — 1217 NW Sheridan, automatic alarm.5:45 p.m. — 1401 SW B, medical.6:24 p.m. — 1705 NW Columbia, outside fire.7:29 p.m. — 3111 NE Colonial, medical.7:29 p.m. — 5306 NW Ash, medical.8:03 p.m. — 2740 SW I, structure fire.8:55 p.m. — 2720 SW J, medical.9:57 p.m. — 40 NE 25th, medical.9:57 p.m. — 2111 NW Lindy, medical.10:22 p.m. — 2505 NW 82nd, smoke investigation.TUESDAY1:35 a.m. — 811 SW 17th, medical.5:19 a.m. — 1635 NW 27th, medical.8:36 a.m. — 6744 Cache Road, service call.8:47 a.m. — 102 NW 13th, medical.8:51 a.m. — 2216 SW Edinburough, medical.10:12 a.m. — Southwest 13th Street and Southwest Dr. Charles W. Whitlow Avenue, medical.10:25 a.m. — 3005 NE Angus Place, automatic alarm.10:56 a.m. — 1127 E Gore, medical.11:57 a.m. — 4820 NW Ozmun, medical.1:15 p.m. — 6748 Cache Road, medical.1:15 p.m. — Southwest 2nd Street and Southwest I Avenue, structure fire. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Medical Following Southwest Medicine Emergency Address Nature Lawton Fire Department Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists