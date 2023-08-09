Fire reports for Aug. 9, 2023 Aug 9, 2023 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses made by the Lawton Fire Department:MONDAY10:41 p.m. — Cache Road and Northwest 24th Street, medical.10:50 p.m. — Northwest Columbia Avenue and Northwest 65th Street, automatic fire alarm.10:55 p.m. — Southeast Avalone Avenue and Southeast Barclay Road, medical.11:16 p.m. — Southwest E Avenue and Southwest 7th Street, medical.TUESDAY00:01 a.m. — Northwest Cherry Avenue and Northwest Pershing Drive, medical.12:08 a.m. — Southwet 16th Street and Southwet B Avenue, medical.4:40 a.m. — Northeast Bell Avenue and Northeast Lakeview Circle, odor investigation.5:33 a.m. — Southwest E Avenue, and Southwest 7th Street, medical.6:33 a.m. — Northwest Terrace Hills Boulevard and Northwest Tango Road, medical.6:44 a.m. — Southwest J Avenue and Southwest 15th Street, medical.7:01 a.m. — Northwest Bell Avenue and Northwest 5th Street medical.7:16 a.m. — Northwest Lake Avenue and Northwest 12th Street, medical.8:42 a.m. — Southwest H Avenue and Southwest 15th Street, medical.8:58 a.m. — Cache Road and Northwest Hunter Road, public service.9:00 a.m. — Southwest 11th Street and Southwest F Avenue, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Data Storage Roads And Traffic Recommended for you Online Poll Do you support the City Council's decision to put the indoor mass transfer station on Southwest B Avenue? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists