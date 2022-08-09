Fire reports for Aug. 9, 2022 Aug 9, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:SUNDAY9:45 p.m. — 7200 block NW Cherry Circle, medical.9:49 p.m. — 6600 block NW Euclid, medical.10:25 p.m. — 1500 block NW Kingsbury, medical.10:31 p.m. — 1600 block NE 36th, medical.10:40 p.m. — 2200 block NW Hoover, medical.10:47 p.m. — 7100 block NW Ash, medical.MONDAY12:30 a.m. — 600 block Sheridan Road, medical.1:45 a.m. — 4500 block SW Lee, medical.1:45 a.m. — 4500 block SW Lee, medical.2:45 a.m. — 400 block NW Arlington, medical.3:21 a.m. — 800 block SW H, medical.3:37 a.m. — 4500 block SW Lee, medical.3:51 a.m. — 4500 block SW Lee, medical.3:59 a.m. — 5200 block Cache Road, medical.4:27 a.m. — 1300 block NW Lincoln, medical.4:35 a.m. — 400 block NE 25th, medical.6:08 a.m. — 400 block SW 23rd Place, outside fire.8:30 a.m. — 600 block NE Flower Mound, fire alarm.8:55 a.m. — 1700 block NW 43rd, medical.8:57 a.m. — 200 block NW 10th, medical.10:37 a.m. — 6200 block Cache Road, medical.10:40 a.m. — 1500 block NW Kingsbury, medical.11:10 a.m. — 4500 block SE Lee, medical.11:45 a.m. — 5500 block W Gore, medical.12:23 p.m. — 2300 block NW 35th, medical.1:33 p.m. — 1300 block NW Euclid, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Following Social Services Emergency Medical Address Lawton Fire Department Block Nature Recommended for you Online Poll What should the City of Lawton do with its wading pools? You voted: Repair them at an estimated cost of $1 million Replace them with spray parks Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists