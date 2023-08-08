Fire reports for Aug. 8, 2023 Aug 8, 2023 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses made by the Lawton Fire Department:SUNDAY11:19 p.m. — Southwest I Avenue and Southwest 6th Street, medical.11:19 p.m. — Cache Road and Northwest 16th Street, medical.11:59 p.m. — Northwest Bell Avenue and Northwest 3rd Street, medical.MONDAY00:53 a.m. — Southwest Texas Avenue and Southwest 12th Street, medical.1:03 a.m. — Northwest 17th Street and Northwest Ozmun Avenue, medical.1:23 a.m. — Southwest J Aveue and Southwest 26th Place, medical.2:23 a.m. — Northwest Taylor Avenue and New Great Plains Boulevard, medical.2:25 a.m. — Southwest 11th Street and Southwest E Avenue, medical.5:35 a.m. — West Gore Boulevard and Northwest 35th Street, medical.6:33 a.m. — Northwest Baltimore Circle and Northwest Baltimore Avenue, medical.7:07 a.m. — Southwest J Avenue and Southwest 12th Street, medical.7:15 a.m. — Southwest Glenhaven and Southwest 64th Street, medical.7:36 a.m. — Southwest E Avenue and Southwest 6th Street, medical.7:41 a.m. — Southwest E Avenue and Southwest 14th Street, medical.8:41 a.m. — 7002 NW Kingsbury, medical.10:17 a.m. — 309 1/2 SW 19th, medical.10:37 a.m. — Southwest 19th Street and Southwest F Avenue, medical.11:07 a.m. — Southwest 52nd and Southwest 45th Street, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Online Poll Do you support the City Council's decision to put the indoor mass transfer station on Southwest B Avenue? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists