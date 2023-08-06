Fire reports for Aug. 6, 2023 Aug 6, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses made by the Lawton Fire Department:FRIDAY7:57 p.m. — 4800 blk SW Malcom Road, fire call.8:24 p.m. — 4300 blk SE Camelot, fire call.8:35 p.m. — 300 blk NW Ferris, fire call.9:17 p.m. — 3800 blk SW Hickory Lane, fire call.9:39 p.m. — Northwest Bell Avenue and Northwest 24th Street, fire call.10:12 p.m. — 1900 blk NW Lake, fire call.11:42 p.m. — 600 blk SW Highland, fire call.11:53 p.m. — 1000 blk NW Sheridan, fire call.SATURDAY3:37 a.m. — 2800 blk NW 67th, fire call.4:55 a.m. — 1300 blk NW Baldwin, fire call.7:14 a.m. — 100 blk S Railroad, fire call.7:29 a.m. — 1200 blk SW 26th Pl., fire call.8:45 a.m. — 1400 blk SW E, fire call.8:48 a.m. — Northeast 41st Street and Northeast Realtree Drive, fire call.11:22 a.m. — 200 blk SE Lee, fire call.11:26 a.m. — 1300 blk SW 6th, fire call.11:32 a.m. — 1100 blk SW B, fire call.11:39 a.m. — 1200 blk SW Lee, fire call.11:46 a.m. — 4300 blk SE Camelot, fire call.11:56 a.m. — 800 blk NE Carver, fire call.12:15 p.m. — 6900 blk SW Lee, fire call.12:24 p.m. — 3100 blk Cache Road, fire call. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Music Recommended for you Online Poll Do you support the City Council's decision to put the indoor mass transfer station on Southwest B Avenue? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists