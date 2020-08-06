Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:
TUESDAY
3:04 p.m. — 909 NE Bob White Road, medical.
4:14 p.m. — 202 SW 78th, medical.
4:58 p.m. — 1203 SW 13th, medical.
5:18 p.m. — 6302 W. Lee, medical.
7:36 p.m. — 1308 SW B, medical.
7:52 p.m. — Southwest 6th Street and Douglass Avenue, outdoor fire.
8:38 p.m. — 7201 Cache Road, medical.
9:14 p.m. — 1208 NW Williams, outdoor fire.
9:52 p.m. — 1218 SW 26th, medical.
10:38 p.m. — 414 NW Mission Blvd., medical.
10:54 p.m. — North Sheridan Road and Cache Road, medical.
WEDNESDAY
12:18 a.m. — 601 NE Flower Mound, medical.
1:06 a.m. — Southwest 7th Street and Lee Boulevard, medical.
1:37 a.m. — 2505 NW 20th, medical.
1:48 a.m. — 704 NW 35th Place, medical.
4:59 a.m. — 3604 NW Kinyon, medical.
5:28 a.m. — 2309 NW 38th, medical.
6:17 a.m. — 10 SW 4th, medical.
6:43 a.m. — 4705 SE Trenton, medical.
7:27 a.m. — 8008 NW Norwick, medical.
7:48 a.m. — 207 NW Arlington, structure fire.
8:46 a.m. — 5316 Cache Road, medical.
10:34 a.m. — 1401 SW E, medical.
11:07 a.m. — 1407 NW 31st, medical.
11:48 a.m. — Southwest 9th Street and Park Avenue, medical.
1:07 p.m. — 5110 W. Gore, medical.
1:09 p.m. — 432 NW 55th, medical.
1:36 p.m. — 2326 NW 46th, medical.
2:03 p.m. — Northwest 26th Street and Rogers Lane, medical.
2:33 p.m. — 2614 SW Cornell, medical.