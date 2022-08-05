Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:
WEDNESDAY
WEDNESDAY
6:02 p.m. — Northwest Ferris Avenue and Northwest Euclid Avenue, medical.
6:52 p.m. — Northwest Arlington Avenue and Northwest Bell Avenue, medical.
6:54 p.m. — Northwest 21st Street and Cache Road, medical.
6:59 p.m. — Northwest 17th Street and Northwest 16th Street, medical.
7:22 p.m. — Southwest 7th Street and Southwest 6th Street, medical.
7:59 p.m. — Southwest 27th Street and Southwest 34th Street, medical.
8:21 p.m. — Southwest Dr. Charles W. Whitlow Avenue and Southwest McKinley Avenue, medical.
8:47 p.m. — Southwest J Avenue and Southwest Crestview Road, medical.
9:19 p.m. — Northwest 36th Street and Northeast Kingsbriar Drive, automatic fire alarm.
9:43 p.m. — Southwest J Avenue and Southwest Park Avenue, medical.
9:45 p.m. — Northeast 22nd Street and Lucky Lane, medical.
10:18 p.m. — Southwest 2nd Street and Southwest 3rd Street, medical.
10:54 p.m. — Northwest Horton Boulevard and Northwest Cedarwood Drive, medical.
11:59 p.m. — W Gore Boulevard and Southwest A Avenue, medical.
THURSDAY
12:16 a.m. — Northwest 35th Street and Northwest 36th Street, medical.
1:08 a.m. — Northwest 19th Street and Northwest 18th Street, medical.
6:05 a.m. — Northwest 45th Street and Northwest Denver Avenue, medical.
6:41 a.m. — Northwest Chelsy Drive and Northwest 76th Street, medical.
6:42 a.m. — Southwest 28th Street and Southwest 29th Street, medical.
6:55 a.m. — Southwest 9th Street and Southwest Washington Avenue, medical.
8:24 a.m. — 2400 blk NW F Avenue, medical.
9:06 a.m. — Northwest Euclid Avenue and Northwest Dearborn Avenue, medical.
9:12 a.m. — Southwest D Avenue and Southwest E Avenue, medical.
11:44 a.m. — Southwest 11th Street and Southwest Lee Boulevard, medical.
12:30 p.m. — Southwest 2nd Street and Southwest 3rd Street, medical.
2:02 p.m. — Northwest Walding Street and Northwest Erwin Lane, public service.
