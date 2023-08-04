Fire reports for Aug. 4, 2023 Aug 4, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses made by the Lawton Fire Department:THURSDAY00:40 a.m. — West Gore and Northwest Village Green Drive, fire call.1:00 a.m. — 1100 blk E Gore, fire call.1:49 a.m. — West Gore and Northwest 24th Street, fire call.2:51 a.m. — 2300 blk NW 38th, fire call.2:54 a.m. — 500 blk SW 5th, fire call.3:14 a.m. — 600 blk SW Sheridan, fire call.4:33 a.m. — West Gore and Northwest 24th Street, fire call.4:43 a.m. — 1400 blk SW Jefferson, fire call.5:01 a.m. — 1700 blk NW Irwin, fire call.6:43 a.m. — 1400 blk SW E, fire call.6:50 a.m. — Northwest 3rd Street and West Gore, fire call.7:17 a.m. — 6900 blk SW Lee, fire call.7:27 a.m. — 2500 blk SW Latham, fire call.7:56 a.m. — 700 blk SW Butterfield, fire call.8:19 a.m. — 800 blk SW 6th, fire call.9:13 a.m. — 900 blk NW Pershing, fire call.9:34 a.m. — 1100 blk SW B, fire call.9:54 a.m. — 6700 blk SW Chaucer, fire call.9:56 a.m. — 300 blk SW 5th, fire call.11:01 a.m. — 4000 blk SE Bedford Circle, fire call.11:13 a.m. — 1800 blk NW Baldwin, fire call.11:19 a.m. — 1400 blk SW Jefferson, fire call.11:25 a.m. — East Gore Boulevard and Northeast 20th Street, fire call.12:01 p.m. — 2400 blk NW Bell, fire call.12:05 p.m. — 2600 blk SW G, fire call.12:12 p.m. — 2400 blk W Gore, fire call.12:26 p.m. — Northwest Compass Drive and Northwest 67th Street, fire call.12:56 p.m. — 3600 blk SE Huntington Circle, fire call.1:10 p.m. — 500 blk SW 70th, fire call.2:04 p.m. — Southeast 7th Street and Southeast Interstate Drive, fire call. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Physics Recommended for you Online Poll Do you support the City Council's decision to put the indoor mass transfer station on Southwest B Avenue? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists