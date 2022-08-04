Fire reports for Aug. 4, 2022 Aug 4, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:TUESDAY7:58 p.m. — Northwest Williams Avenue and Northwest Lincoln Avenue, medical.7:58 p.m. — Northwest 20th Street and Northwest Pershing Drive, medical.8:13 p.m. — Northwest 16th Street and Northwest 15th Street, medical.8:51 p.m. — Northwest 63rd Street and Northwest 64th Street, medical.9:55 p.m. — Northwest 71st Street and Northwest Compass Drive, medical.9:55 p.m. — Northwest 17th Street and Northwest 16th Street, medical.WEDNESDAY12:30 a.m. — Northwest Rogers Lane and Northwest Northwood Avenue, medical.12:40 a.m. — Northwest Kingsbury Avenue and Northwest Baldwin Avenue, medical.2:10 a.m. — Northwest Sherwood Drive and Northwest Ashby Avenue, medical.2:34 a.m. — Southeast 41st Street and Southeast 45th Street, medical.4:48 a.m. — Southwest Crestview Drive and Southwest J Avenue, medical.6:10 a.m. — Northeast 22nd Street and Lucky Lane, medical.8:32 a.m. — 4500 blk Lee Boulevard, medical.9:10 a.m. — Northeast 46th Street and Northeast 48th Street, medical.10:50 a.m. — Northwest 34th Street and Northwest 38th Street, medical.10:56 a.m. — Northwest Sheridan Road and Northwest 20th Street, medical.11:46 a.m. — Northwest Bell Avenue and Northwest Ferris Avenue, medical.12:26 p.m. — Northwest Mobley Street and Northwest 14th Street, medical.12:40 p.m. — Southwest 16th Street and Southwest 17th Street, medical.1:08 p.m. — Southwest A Avenue and Southwest B Avenue, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Medical Northwest Medicine Lane Following Emergency Recommended for you Online Poll What should the City of Lawton do with its wading pools? You voted: Repair them at an estimated cost of $1 million Replace them with spray parks Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists