Fire reports for Aug. 30, 2023 Aug 30, 2023 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses made by the Lawton Fire Department:TUESDAY00:01 a.m. — Southwest 17th street and Southwest H Avenue, medical.00:03 a.m. — Southeast Flower Mound Road and Southeast Lee Boulevard, medical.00:18 a.m. — Southwest Washington Avenue and Southwest 10th Street, medical.00:23 a.m. — Southwest N H Jones and Southwest 16th Street, medical.1:48 a.m. — Northwest Lincoln Avenue and Northwest 16th Street, medical.1:54 a.m. — Southwest F Avenue and Southwest 10th Street, medical.2:30 a.m. — Southwest Bishop Road and Southwest 6th Street, medical.5:42 a.m. — Northwest Euclid Avenue and Northwest 55th Street, medical.6:03 a.m. — Southwest I Avenue and Southwest Sheridan Road, medical.6:12 a.m. — Southwest B Avenue and Southwest 15th Street, medical.6:35 a.m. — Cache Road and Northwest 61st Street, medical.8:30 a.m. — Southwest B Avenue and Southwest 26th Street, medical.8:35 a.m. — West Gore Boulevard and Northwest 15th Street, medical.9:22 a.m. — Southwest Lee Boulevard and Southwest Brentwood Boulevard, medical.9:34 a.m. — Northwest 52nd Street and Northwest Cheyenne Avenue, medical.9:45 a.m. — Northwest Andrews Avenue and Northwest 16th Street, medical.9:48 a.m. — Southwest Jefferson Avenue and Southwest 12th Street, medical.10:35 a.m. — Northwest Allan A Dale Lane and Northwest Nottingham Road, medical.10:59 a.m. — Southeast interstate Drive and Southeast 7th Street, medical.11:13 a.m. — Cache Road and Northwest 22nd Street, medical.11:20 a.m. — Southwest Forest Avenue and Southwest 7th street, medical.12:02 p.m. — Northwest 15th Street and Northwest Lake Avenue, medical.12:08 p.m. — Cache Road and Northwest 16th Street, medical.12:35 p.m. — Southwest Atom Avenue and Southwest 46th Street, medical.12:59 p.m. — Cache Road and Northwest Hunter Road, medical.1:08 p.m. — Southwest Wisconsin Avenue and Southwest Jessie L. Davenport Street, medical.1:21 p.m. — Northwest Andrews Avenue and Northwest 15th Street, medical.1:49 p.m. — Northwest Victory Northwest Victory Boulevard and Cache Road, medical.2:15 p.m. — Northwest 2nd Street and Northwest Columbia Avenue, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Roads And Traffic Recommended for you Southwest Impressions Southwest Impressions Southwest Impressions Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists