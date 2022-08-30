Fire reports for Aug. 30, 2022 Aug 30, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:SUNDAY11:29 p.m. — 1500 blk Cache Road, medical call.11:26 p.m. — 200 blk SE Coachman Drive, medical call.11:00 p.m. — 1500 blk NW Kingsbury, medical call.9:41 p.m. — 300 blk SW Park, medical call.9:24 p.m. — 600 blk SW E, fire alarm.9:04 p.m. — 5000 blk NE Haddington Place, fire alarm.8:15 p.m. — 5700 blk NW Briarwood, medical call.6:09 p.m. — 1300 blk SW Monroe, service call.7:09 p.m. — 5300 NW Cherry Avenue, medical call.5:58 p.m. — 300 blk SW 21st, medical call.4:49 p.m. — 200 blk NW Mission Boulevard, medical call.3:14 p.m. — 3100 blk Cache Road, medical call.4:18 p.m. — 2200 blk SW Oxford Drive, fire alarm.MONDAY1:09 a.m. — 900 blk SW G Avenue, medical call.2:04 a.m. — 2800 blk NE Silcott Place, service call.2:16 p.m. — 3400 blk Cache Road, medical call.2:33 a.m. — 2800 blk SW J Avenue, medical call.4:29 a.m. — 4500 blk SW Cherokee Avenue, medical call.9:38 a.m. — 2700 blk NW Mobley Street, medical call.9:41 a.m. — 1400 blk SW E Avenue, structure fire.9:43 a.m. — 1500 blk SW 11th Street, medical call.9:53 a.m. — 600 blk NE Flower Mound Road, service call.10:25 a.m. — 2300 blk NW 77th Street, medical call.11:13 a.m. — 4700 blk NW Motif Manor, service call.11:32 a.m. — 1100 blk SW B Avenue, medical call.11:49 a.m. — 3400 blk Cache Road, service call.11:59 a.m. — Southwest Lee Boulevard and Southwest 11th Street, medical call.12:02 p.m. — 500 blk NW 58th Street, medical call.12:30 p.m. — 7200 blk NW Crestwood Drive, medical call.12:54 p.m. — 1400 blk NW Kingsbury Avenue, medical call.12:59 p.m. — 1700 blk SW Jesse L. Davenport Street, medical call.1:47 p.m. — 1200 blk NW Lake Avenue, medical call.1:57 p.m. — 2400 blk SW I Avenue, medical call.2:44 p.m. — 4700 blk SE Wilshire Terrace, medical call. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Call Following Social Services Highway Emergency Address Lawton Fire Department Nature Run Recommended for you Online Poll Where should the LATS transfer center be built? You voted: On Railroad Street across from the Public Safety Center On the site of the former police station on Southwest 4th Street Choose another location Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists