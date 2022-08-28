Fire reports for Aug. 28, 2022 Aug 28, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:FRIDAY4:04 p.m. — Northwest 18th Street and Northwest Williams Avenue, medical.4:09 p.m. — Northwest Sheridan Road and Northwest Aldi Road, medical.4:13 p.m. — Southwest 11th Street and Lee Boulevard, medical.5:23 p.m. — Southwest 52nd Street and Southwest G Avenue, medical.5:51 p.m. — Northwest 24th Street and Northwest Bell Avenue, medical.6:42 p.m. — Northwest 29th Street and West Gore Boulevard, medical.8:48 p.m. — Southwest 27th Street and Southwest I Avenue, medical.9:29 p.m. — Southwest 6th Street and Southwest Jefferson Avenue, medical.SATURDAY12:19 a.m. — Southwest 6th Street and Southwest Jefferson Avenue, medical.12:38 a.m. — Southwest 8th Street and Southwest Lee Boulevard, medical.1:08 a.m. — Northwest 38th Street and Northwest Ozmun, medical.2:48 a.m. — Northwest 14th Street and Northwest Lawton Avenue, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Medical Southwest Northwest Following Road Emergency Aldi Recommended for you Online Poll Where should the LATS transfer center be built? You voted: On Railroad Street across from the Public Safety Center On the site of the former police station on Southwest 4th Street Choose another location Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists