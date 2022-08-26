Fire reports for Aug. 26, 2022 Aug 26, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:WEDNESDAY9:13 p.m. — Southwest 14th Street and Southwest B Avenue, medical.9:22 p.m. — Northwest 34th Street and Northwest Williams, medical.9:41 p.m. — Southwest 24th Street and Southwest Pennsylvania, medical.9:42 p.m. — Northwest Mission Boulevard and Northwest Glendale, medical.9:49 p.m. — Northwest 40th Street and Northwest Oak Avenue, medical.9:57 p.m. — Northwest Compass and Northwest Columbia, medical.11:32 p.m. — Northwest 52nd Street and Northwest Rogers Lane, medical.11:35 p.m. — Southwest 6th Street and Southwest Jefferson Avenue, medical.11:51 p.m. — Northeast 31st Street and Northeast Colonial Drive, medical.THURSDAY1:09 a.m. — Southwest 84th Street and Southwest Castlestone, medical.1:54 a.m. — Northeast 31st Street and Northeast Heritage Drive, medical.3:42 a.m. — Northeast Lawrie Tatum Road and Northeast Rogers Lane, medical.7:23 a.m. — Northwest 16th Street and Northwest Pollard, medical.8:31 a.m. — Northwest 38th Street and Northwest Meadowbrook Drive, medical.8:56 a.m. — Northwest 68th Street and Northwest Compass, medical.9:35 a.m. — Northwest 73rd Street and Northwest Ash Avenue, fire alarm.11:08 a.m. — West Gore Boulevard and Southwest University Drive, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Online Poll Should the City of Lawton spend American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to give incentives to new hires? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists