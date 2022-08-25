Fire reports for Aug. 25, 2022 Aug 25, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:TUESDAY6:28 p.m. — Northwest Lindy Avenue and Northwest 34th Street, medical.7:26 p.m. — Southeast 16th Street and Southwest 15th Street, medical.7:39 p.m. — Northeast 48th Street and Northeast 46th Street, medical.7:43 p.m. — Southeast Barclay Road and Southeast Drexel Drive, medical.8:28 p.m. — Southwest H Avenue and Southwest I Avenue, medical.9:30 p.m. — Northwest Quanah Parker Trailway and Northwest Gray Warr Avenue, medical.11:29 p.m. — Northwest Heinzwood Circle and Northwest 44th Street, medical.11:41 p.m. — Southwest 7th Street and Southwest 6th Street, medical.11:54 p.m. — Southwest 7th Street and Southwest 6th Street, automatic fire alarm.WEDNESDAY2:23 a.m. — Northwest 14th Street and Northwest 13th Street, medical.2:43 a.m. — Southwest King Boulevard and Southwest Ranch Oak Boulevard, service call.4:40 a.m. — Northeast Kingsbriar Drive and Northeast Eastlake Drive, medical.7:28 a.m. — Southwest 52nd Street and Southwest Lee Boulevard, medical.8:17 a.m. — Southwest 6th Street and Southwest 7th Street, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Medical Northwest Medicine Southwest Following Trailway Northeast Kingsbriar Drive Heinzwood Recommended for you Online Poll Should the City of Lawton spend American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to give incentives to new hires? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists