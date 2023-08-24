Fire reports for Aug. 24, 2023 Aug 24, 2023 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses made by the Lawton Fire Department:WEDNESDAY3:11 a.m. — 6300 blk NW Maple, medical.3:34 a.m. — 2800 blk SW J, service call.4:09 a.m. — 5400 blk SW Trevor Circle, service call.4:21 a.m. — 200 blk NW Northwood, medical.4:48 a.m. — 1200 blk SW J, service call.5:45 a.m. — 6900 blk SW Delta, medical.5:46 a.m. — 2700 blk NW 75th, medical.8:35 a.m. — 4500 blk NW Cheyenne, medical.9:39 a.m. — 2000 Cache Road, medical.9:42 a.m. — 200 blk NW 27th, medical.9:55 a.m. — Northwest 67th Street and Cache Road, medical.10:20 a.m. — 1500 blk NW Kingsbury, medical.11:14 a.m. — 2300 blk NW Denver, service call.11:34 a.m. — 600 blk SW E, fire call.11:51 a.m. — 6700 blk Cache Road, medical.11:52 a.m. — 8100 blk SW Boatsman, medical.12:19 p.m. — 6600 blk NW Denver, fire call.12:44 p.m. — 6200 blk NW Elm, service call.12:53 p.m. — 1500 blk SW Tennessee, medical.12:59 p.m. — Southwest 52nd Street and Southwest Lee Boulevard, medical.1:02 p.m. — 7600 blk NW Quanah Parker Trailway, service call.1:15 p.m. — 100 blk NW 53rd, fire call.1:22 p.m. — 6700 blk Cache Road, medical.1:49 p.m. — 1100 blk SW Lee, medical.2:00 p.m. — 2200 blk NW Hoover, medical.2:28 p.m. — 7600 blk NW Quanah Parker Trailway, service call.2:55 p.m. — 1600 blk SW Texas, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Armed Forces Recommended for you Southwest Impressions Southwest Impressions Southwest Impressions Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists