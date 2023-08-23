Fire reports for Aug. 23, 2023 Aug 23, 2023 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses made by the Lawton Fire Department:TUESDAY6:02 a.m. — Northwet 52nd Street and Northwest Wilfred Drive, medical.7:17 a.m. — Southwest E Avenue and Southwest 14th Street, medical.7:28 a.m. — Northwest Maple Drive and Northwest 63rd Street, medical.7:57 a.m. — Northwest 40th Street and Northwest Bell Avenue, medical.8:05 a.m. — Northwest Ferris Avenue and Northwest 3rd Street, medical.8:08 a.m. — Southwet Jefferson Avenue and Southwest Cornish Avenue, medical.8:10 a.m. — Northwest 67th Street and West Gore Boulevard, medical.8:32 a.m. — Southwest E Avenue and Southwest 14th Street, medical.8:58 a.m. — Southwest Sheridan Road and Southwest G Avenue, medical.9:02 a.m. — Southwest 69th Street and Southwest Woodstock Avenue, medical.9:04 a.m. — West Gore Boulevard and Southwest 52nd Street, medical.9:05 a.m. — Cache Road and Northwest 38th Street, medical.9:05 a.m. — Southeast Huntington Circle and Southeast 36th Street, medical.9:10 a.m. — Southwest Wisconsin Avenue and Southwest 14th Street, medical.9:25 a.m. — Southwest University Drive and Southwest D Avenue, medical.9:39 a.m. — Southeast Tattershall Way and Southeast Sungate Boulevard, medical.9:50 a.m. — Southwest Wisconsin Avenue and Southwest 14th Street, medical.9:50 a.m. — Northwest Quanah Parker Trailway and Northwest Crosby Park Boulevard, medical.10:13 a.m. — Northwest Ozmun Avenue and Northwest 52nd Street, medical.10:32 a.m. — Southwest 13th Street and Southwest Lee Boulevard, medical.10:58 a.m. — Northwest Ozmun Avenue and Northwest 14th Street, medical.11:38 a.m. — Northwest 35th Place and Northwest Ferris Avenue, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Roads And Traffic Recommended for you Southwest Impressions Southwest Impressions Southwest Impressions Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists